Ballycastle High ‘celebrate their success’ at prize day
Ballycastle High School held its annual prize day recently.
Principal Ian Williamson welcomed guests, staff and pupils to the event.
The C. W. McMaster Memorial Cup for the Prefect making the most significant contribution to the Sixth Form Experience to Rachel Hunter
paulsmythpix@hotmail.co.uk
The Ballycastle Rotary Cup for Service above Self to Alice Baird
paulsmythpix@hotmail.co.uk
The Sixth Form cup for First Year Work presented by Josh Graham and The Miss E Simpson Cup for Junior French to Sarah Kinney
paulsmythpix@hotmail.co.uk
The Martin Huey Cup to Ryan Henry
paulsmythpix@hotmail.co.uk
View more