Annual prize day at NCIC

The annual awarding of prizes happened in a different way at North Coast Integrated College this year - which has been the case with so many other events in recent times.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:17 pm

Even though the ceremony was more understated than in previous years, praise for the College’s prize winners was anything but understated.

A spokesperson for North Coast College said: “Our pupils are to be congratulated for their hard work and resilience and under very challenging circumstances.

“We know they will continue to make excellent progress with their studies and in their commitment to the whole life of the school. To those who have left us to pursue their careers at various universities, in apprenticeships and in the world of work, we wish them every success in the future.

“At NCIC our mission statement ‘successfully educating children together’ is never as apparent as when we come together to celebrate all the successes of all our young people.”

Alex - GCSE Drama

Chelsea - Year 11 Sports Prize Winner

Chloe - Best Overall Results GCSE

Dylan - GCSE ICT

