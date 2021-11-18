Annual prize day at NCIC

Even though the ceremony was more understated than in previous years, praise for the College’s prize winners was anything but understated.

A spokesperson for North Coast College said: “Our pupils are to be congratulated for their hard work and resilience and under very challenging circumstances.

“We know they will continue to make excellent progress with their studies and in their commitment to the whole life of the school. To those who have left us to pursue their careers at various universities, in apprenticeships and in the world of work, we wish them every success in the future.

“At NCIC our mission statement ‘successfully educating children together’ is never as apparent as when we come together to celebrate all the successes of all our young people.”

1. Alex - GCSE Drama Photo Sales

2. Chelsea - Year 11 Sports Prize Winner Photo Sales

3. Chloe - Best Overall Results GCSE Photo Sales

4. Dylan - GCSE ICT Photo Sales