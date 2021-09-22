There is much excitement throughout the province for Northern Ireland's largest event in the agricultural calendar.

Postponed from its original date in May, this is the first Balmoral Show since the global pandemic.

How to get Balmoral Show tickets

Doors opened today for the Balmoral Show 2021, Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural show.

The 2021 Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday, September 22nd - Saturday, September 25.

This year, to protect and adhere to Covid safety measures all tickets must be purchased beforehand online here and will not be available to buy on the day at the door.

Tickets cost £20 for an adult, £16 for a senior citizen over 65, £13 for a youth aged 12-18, £3 for a child aged 5-11 and free for children under 5.

If you are a member of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society you will not need to buy a ticket, simply present your valid membership card.

What are the entry rules?

So that everyone is kept safe at the Balmoral Show, there are some entry conditions for all visitors.

Visitors (Including children 11 and over) are being asked to providing ONE of the following for entry:

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to your arrival at the Show)

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event (including children 11 years and older)

Proof of natural COVID antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event ( including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

Visitors will also have to provide their contact details for track-and-trace purposes when buying tickets for the show.

Face masks are required when inside, except when eating or drinking.

To help outline rules and regulations, show organisers have put together a visitors' code of conduct, to help ensure the event stays Covid safe.

Walk-in vaccination clinic

The South Eastern Health Trust have also set up a walk-in vaccination clinic, so anyone who has yet to receive their Covid vaccine has a chance to do so.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots said: “I very much welcome the walk-in clinics planned for the Balmoral Show. This is one of the biggest events in the Northern Ireland calendar and those attending will have ready access to vaccination.

What is the line-up?

There is plenty to do throughout the show, with events being held from 08:30am up to 4pm.

One of the most anticipated competitions, named, "Cows, Ploughs and Plenty of Wows," features trophies, championship titles and cash prizes for the best livestock breeders and handlers in Northern Ireland.

The line-up also includes the Balmoral sheep-shearing competition, show jumping, a falconry display and a dog agility display.

There will also be plenty of local produce available, with food and drinks companies showcasing their wares at the Northern Ireland Food Pavilion.

Why is it called the Balmoral Show?

Although now set on the site of the former Maze prison outside of Lisburn, the Balmoral Show is named after the Kings Hall, which is located in Balmoral, South Belfast.