Tuning in for Christmas

For the first time in 10 years, Coleraine will have its very own radio station in town.

Coleraine BID Manager, Jamie Hamill explained: “We are very excited to have secured a number of experienced local people who will drive this project. Denis McNeill will command the station as Station Manager, while Alistair Nicholl who comes in as Technical Manager.”

Denis continued: “We’ve 30 years’ experience in radio between us and we’ve known for some time how much Coleraine has missed its own local radio station.”

“The 28 day radio station licence has been granted by regulatory body Ofcom,” added Alistair. “We’ve all put a lot of effort and time into making sure this works and we cannot wait to officially be on air on Wednesday, November 27.”

Our Coleraine team is a local mix of former presenters and ‘new blood’ who will bring a wealth of differing talents and diversity to Our Coleraine Christmas Radio. If you don’t know the names, you’ll certainly know the faces of some of those in our photograph.

A news team is currently being assembled from Ulster University journalism students and with just three weeks to go, it’s certainly becoming very exciting for all involved.

“This is the latest project for Coleraine town,” enthused Coleraine BID Manager Jamie Hamill. “The recently formed business improvement district is only in year one, but two of our main improvement themes is to connect the town and provide a new range of experiences.Our Coleraine radio station promises to do exactly that. CBID promised our traders that we would work hard to bring new life and vitality to the town centre, and we’re confident that Our Coleraine Christmas Radio will be a station that people will love tuning in to. It promises to be a ‘big hit’ for this town!”

More details and show times will follow over the course of the next week or two. Full and further information can be found by looking for ‘Our Coleraine’ on Facebook.