Trolan golf day raises £17,730 for Action Cancer

The annual Trolan’s Golf Classic, in aid of Action Cancer, took place on Thursday, July 4 at Portstewart Golf Club.

The money raised goes towards Action Cancer’s Big Bus screening and health promotion mobile unit, which brings a range of early detection and cancer prevention services into the heart of local communities. SuperValu and its independent retailers are the main supporters of the Big Bus, helping to keep this service on the road.

Patsy Trolan said; “We are so happy the golf day was such a success again this year, with a total of 59 fourballs taking part. As usual, it was a fun-filled event, and golfers got the satisfaction of knowing that they are helping to raise much-needed funds for cancer detection and prevention. I’d like to thank Portstewart Golf Club and all the golfers who took part!”

Mark Jones at Action Cancer added: “Thank you to Patsy and the whole Trolan family for another fantastic event, raising an amazing £17,730 for Action cancer. The time and effort in organising such an event is greatly appreciated and the money raised will go towards supporting our early detection

and prevention services on our Big Bus. Thank you to all who played and took part in the charity auction on the night!”