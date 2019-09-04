Specsavers onboard to support RNLI

Specsavers Hear Care in Coleraine has supported the Royal National Lifeboat Institute’s fundraising golf day at Royal Portrush Golf Club for the fourth year.

Over 160 lady golfers played the Valley Links course to raise over £2,554 for the local branch of RNLI. Specsavers Hear Care provided the prizes across all categories. This latest event has brought the total raised by Specsavers to almost £10,000.

Specsavers Hear Care director Joanne Torrens said: “The RNLI does invaluable work from its base in Portrush saving lives quickly and effectively. We were delighted to play our part in helping to raise funds towards volunteer training and maintaining equipment form boots to boats. It also gave us the opportunity to spread the hear care message amongst the lady golfers.”

Specsavers Coleraine provides free three-minute hearing screenings, with no need to book an appointment. The screeners let customers know whether they would benefit from a full hearing test, which takes about an hour.