Small pots of funding welcome

Groups in the Causeway Coast and Glens area are able to make improvements to their community facilities after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Bushside LOL 923 is amongst the 104 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £946,765 from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The organisation, based near Armoy, is using a £9,247 grant buy tables and chairs for their hall to support the group’s community activities. They are also using the grant to make their hall more accessible to people with disabilities.

Glenkeen Fife And Drum Band based outside Aghadowey near Coleraine, is using a grant of £10,000 to refurbish their kitchen and make their premises more accessible for disabled people. This will support the work the group does with the local community.

Also receiving funding is Portrush LOL 742 which is using a grant of £10,000 to install central heating and replace the ceiling of their venue to make it more suitable for local community events and activities.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants today to projects supporting people across Northern Ireland. They are using the funding in diverse ways but the common thread is that they are all being led by local people who are using National Lottery money to develop great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“Small pots of funding from National Lottery Awards for All are bringing people together to make good things happen.

“I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”

Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk. For more details call us on 028 9055 1455, or e-mail us at enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk