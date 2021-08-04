Portstewart’s Zymplify creates 26 new jobs

Zymplify produces sales and marketing automation software to help businesses scale fast.

Alan McKeown, Invest Northern Ireland’s Executive Director of Regional Business congratulated the company and said: “Invest NI has been working closely with Zymplify over the last ten years.

“We have offered the company business advice and guidance, R&D support to innovate its services, skills support and financial assistance to grow its team.

Pictured (L-R) are Des Gartland, North West Regional Manager, Invest NI with Alan McKeown, Executive Director of Regional Business, Invest NI and Michael Carlin, CEO of Zymplify

“Combined, this is helping Zymplify grow its reputation in the global automated software market and assisting it to meet demand for its services with new products now on board and new contracts secured in GB, RoI and Europe.

“Invest NI has offered Zymplify £182,000 of support towards the jobs of which seven are already on place.

Alan added: “Today’s announcement is a significant step in the company’s journey. The jobs being created will generate over £1.5 million of additional annual salaries; a great boost for the local community and economy.”

Complementing its Portstewart headquarters, Zymplify has advisory hubs in Belfast, London, Boston and Manchester. The jobs will be based in Portstewart and roles on offer include Sales, Customer Support, Marketing, Technical and Management.