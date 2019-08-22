Local Slimming World groups set to tackle 50 miles this August

Slimmers from Coleraine, Bushmills, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Portrush and Portstewart are stepping out for charity this August to celebrate losing weight.

In celebration of Slimming World’s 50th golden anniversary year, members are taking part in a brand-new fundraising campaign for 2019 – the Golden Body Magic Challenge. The event invites members to complete 50 miles over the month of August, covering 100’s miles between them. Participants can choose to walk, run, swim or cycle to reach the total and the group aims to raise awareness of how activity can be beneficial for health and mental wellbeing.

As part of the Golden Body Magic Challenge, the members, who meet weekly at local groups in the Causeway Coast area, will cover 1.8 miles a day, each day for 28 days. The group will be taking part in return for sponsorship for Cancer Research UK – and the local slimmers can’t wait to lace up their trainers.

Local Slimming World Consultants are organising the fundraising challenge and say their members are filled with confidence and energy thanks to their weight losses: “We are so proud of our members who have set themselves the challenge of covering 50 miles this month. It’s such a special time in the Slimming World calendar with it being our 50th golden birthday year and to be sharing the celebrations by taking part in this huge new campaign feels so exciting.

“With our Body Magic activity programme, members learn that getting active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons. It’s walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dancefloor - anything that raises the heart rate a little all counts. And any activity which boosts distance covered will help our members reach their 50 miles goal. It’s all about starting off gently and then building up until activity becomes a part of a daily routine that’s enjoyable too.

“We’re sure our members will inspire more people in Coleraine, Bushmills, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Portrush and Portstewart to get active and improve their health, while also helping to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer. The money raised will go towards an amazing cause and one which our members feel very passionate about. We’d love to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer. Anyone who would like to take part just needs to come along to their local Slimming World group to find out more.”

For more information about these Slimming World groups or their Golden Body Magic Challenge event contact Slimming World on 0344 897 8000 or pop along to group. Or find out more at www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

