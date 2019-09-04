Find out why your health is your wealth...

An uniquely interactive health fair is coming to Coleraine next week.

Organised by Specsavers Coleraine, the Health and Wellbeing Day will be held in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, September 14 between 10am and 3pm.

The event will gather providers of health and wellbeing services from across Northern Ireland allowing local people easy access to a comprehensive range of vital information and signposting.

Among the participants will be the Alzheimer’s Society which provides information and support to those with a diagnosis of dementia and their families and carers or anyone just worried about their memory.

During the day Cancer Focus NI will be conducting skin analysis using a specialised scanner, and MacMillan Cancer Care will be offering a range of advice.

The RNIB will have simulation glasses for different eye conditions, while representatives from the North Coast Counselling and Mental Health Service for Adults, Children and Young People as well as Age Concern Causeway will also there.

Andrew McClelland Physiotherapy and Triangle Pilates will be detailing their range of services to the public.

Local man Gerald McQuilken who offers massage, aromatherapy and dance for health, will be providing short hand massages on the day.

Milburn Alternative Therapies will also be in attendance, covering CBT, food intolerances and acupuncture and other health services.

There will be plenty of practical advice on the day from a range of health and wellbeing professionals and for those with a few pounds to lose, Slimming World team leaders will be on hand to offer encouragement.

And of course, the team from Specsavers Coleraine will host hearing and vision screenings for visitors.

Judith Ball, director, Specsavers Coleraine explains, “The saying goes – our health is our wealth – and in these stressful days what is more important than looking after ourselves and “wherever possible preventing ill health.

“There are so many services and facilities available but often people aren’t aware of them or don’t know how to get access. Take, for example, Specsavers. Everyone knows we offer eye testing but how many people know that we also offer hearcare services, ear wax removal, home visits etc?

“We thought it would be a great idea to get together as many service providers and health related charities together in one place on one day so that people could drop in informally and access information easily.

“It’s also much more personal and reassuring to talk to ‘real’ people than to navigate through websites or call centers. We hope that as many local people as possible take advantage of this event and are very grateful to the many health and wellbeing representatives for taking part.

“We would like to extend an invitation to anyone who has any health and wellbeing concerns to please come along to the Town Hall on the 14th any time between 10am and 3pm. You will be assured of a very warm welcome. Anyone in the health-related sector who would like to take part is invited to contact me at the Coleraine store.”