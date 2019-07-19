Crowds flock for second day of Open! Large crowds pictuted during the Live at the 148th open Portrush With some players destined to not make ‘the cut’, crowds flocked to Portrush to get a glimpse of some of the golfing stars before they leave! Here are a selection of pictures taken as Portrush continues to ‘open’ it’s doors to the world! Large crowds pictured during the Live at the 148th open Portrush Large crowds pictured during the Live at the 148th open Portrush Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live There was chat about Northern Ireland top golfers being impersonatd in Portrush so Chief Inspector Ian Magee from the PSNI caught up with them on Kerr street during the Portrush Live 148th Open entertainment in Portrush Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live Cliona Hagan Country singer and Len Goodman Strictly at the Open for Summer BBC Programme during Portrush Live Alison Campbell wife of Darren Clarke at the 148th Portrush Live during the BBC Programme Open for Summer Trolan golf day raises £17,730 for Action Cancer