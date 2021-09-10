We must start rethinking the waste sector in a zero-carbon economy

This statement has never been more apt when looking at the critical issue of climate change as it affects our planet today.

High profile campaigners such as Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough have certainly taken a leaf out of Andy Warhol’s book and have engaged forthrightly to bring about much needed change.

But change is definitively not happening fast enough with the latest United Nations-led report concluding that climate change is impacting more rapidly than predicted and with a greater intensity than expected.

RiverRidge's vehicle fuel synthesising project

November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP26, is the next important milestone for climate campaigners and world leaders alike to take action on this vital issue.

We must wait to understand what changes will be agreed and how these changes will impact on individuals and businesses.

As a sector, the waste industry must be part of the solution.

It is unique in the supply chain as it provides a service to each and every other sector.

Therefore, any action taken to address climate change within our sector can have an exponential impact.

Given the fact that every business and household creates some form of waste, it is our responsibility to ensure it is collected and treated in the most carbon efficient manner as well as finding the most environmentally sensitive final destination.

Much has changed in the last five years, for example, the waste sector has made a remarkable impact on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions it creates by nearly 59% (Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas Inventory 1990 – 2018 – NISRA).

This achievement which has been helped to a certain extent by decreasing waste volumes from local authorities and improved landfill gas capture,

is almost entirely due to the significant reduction of waste going to landfill over this period.

The alternative to landfill currently is to treat waste as a feedstock for energy recovery, which has increased by over 4,300% during the same period.

Given this, it is very clear that while waste to energy plants are preferable to landfill and bring several benefits to our sector, their carbon intensity – while no longer classified as ‘waste’ but as ‘energy’ within the Greenhouse Gas Inventory – is still too high and will constrain Northern Ireland’s progress towards zero-carbon.

If we are to contribute more towards our society’s zero-carbon future, then finding alternative final destinations for residual waste streams will be critical.

I know that RiverRidge and other companies in our sector, have been working hard on this of late as we push our waste further away from landfill and recovery and further towards recycling.

However, in 2021 the fact remains that six out of our 11 local authorities continue to send all or a portion of the residual household waste directly to landfill.

I believe that our existing waste management companies in Northern Ireland have ample capacity to deal with the waste in a more carbon sensitive manner.

Our sector must continue to be innovative, continually looking at business operations to see how we can reduce our carbon footprint. We must pioneer ways, for example, of converting resources such as plastic and paper from heavily co-mingled residual waste streams into viable and reusable resources.

At RiverRidge, we are investing heavily in projects that will redirect resources such as plastic from our customers’ waste streams, towards treatment processes which are far less carbon intensive than incineration and which will have a real and meaningful impact on the UK’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission levels.

And so, if we are to look to a zero-carbon economy Northern Ireland – then as Andy Warhol says you really have to change things yourself.

And it needs to be done sooner rather than later...or be sorry!

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.