Pictures: Have a look at some of the amazing street art that’s giving Causeway Coast and Glens the ‘wow’ factor...

Some of the UK and Ireland’s leading street artists have started work on the colourful creations in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart, celebrating our shared culture and rich history on gable walls, alleyways and doors.

Welcoming the collection of stunning street art murals, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Richard Holmes, highlighted the importance of boosting the Northern Ireland economy by improving how local town centres look and therefore increasing footfall and boosting business revenue.

1. Five artworks in Limavady located in the alleyways off Market Street have been completed so far by artists, with two additional designs set to be installed in mid-August Buy photo

2. Artist EMIC hard at work creating his stunning mural at Queen’s Street, Coleraine Buy photo

4. Art by KVLR being created at Atlantic Avenue in Portrush as part of the project funded by the Department for Communities through its Town Centre Covid-19 Recovery and Revitalisation programme Buy photo