McAfee Auctions have a furnishing and important painting sale this month

Paintings are one of the highlights of the sale and include two important collections. There are seven excellent works by Charles McAuley and many others by leading artists past and present including Markey Robinson, Tom McGoldrick, Maurice Wilks, G.W.Morrison, Kenneth Webb, Noel Shaw, Sam McLarnon, W.J.Watson and Dennis Thornton.

Furniture includes a extending mahogany dining table, a set of 10 balloon back dining room chairs, three piece Berger Suite, display cabinet, kneehole small desk, turn over leaf tea and card tables, occasional tables and chairs, hall tables, side tables, early Davenport desk and table top display cabinet.

Among the many clocks are a superb mahogany cased longcase clock with brass dial by Thomas Henderson of Hull, two longcase clocks by master cabinet maker N.D.Warnock Clough, two Vienna clocks, bracket and mantle clocks.

Collectibles include lots of silver pieces, Waterford and other crystal, Moorcroft, Ruby, Doulton and other figurines, tea and dinner sets, oil lamps, table lamps, pieces of taxidermy and jewellery.

Viewing for the sale takes place on Tuesday, September 14 from 11am – 2pm, 2pm – 5pm and 6.30pm – 8pm and on Wednesday 15 from 2pm – 4.30pm so be sure to call us on 028 276 67669 to book your slot.

This is an important sale so try if you can to get to the viewing, or watch our virtual tour on www.mcafeeauctions.com, and of course the entire sale can be viewed on Easylive Auctions where you may also watch the sale and bid online on the evening of the sale. For further infomration call 028 276 67669.

