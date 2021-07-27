Hutchinson Engineering launches Xenith Fitness

Designed and manufactured in Northern Ireland all Xenith products are engineered for strength, built for heavy usage, and designed with functionality, aesthetics, and space in mind.

Mark Hutchinson, founder, Xenith Fitness explained: “The launch of Xenith comes after months of research, prototypes and testing. We created a gym onsite to test and showcase the equipment to gym owners. We are delighted with the response to date and look forward to welcoming clubs, gym owners and fitness enthusiasts to our showroom. Xenith is designed and manufactured in Northern Ireland, which allows us to give a rapid turnaround, tailored to each customer’s requirements. As a team we have all got fitter in the past year and are excited to be involved in such a dynamic market.”

Xenith will appeal most to those serious about training and who want to take their fitness to the next level. All training and weightlifting products are made from premium materials, sourced from the best European mills, and fabricated by certified welders.

New brand Xenith Fitness

Hutchinson Engineering is also celebrating 50 years in business this year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.