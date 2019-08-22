Cats Protection urges people to home a cat this summer

Cats Protection’s Coleraine District Branch is desperately appealing for owners to adopt one of the many kittens in the charity’s care this summer.

The branch is bursting at the seams with many loving kittens requiring a home but is having great difficulty as many prospective cat owners are away enjoying their summer holiday.

Alison Hagan, Coordinator said: “The branch faces a difficult time each summer but this year is worse than usual. We currently have 18 unwanted and abandoned kittens in care, as a result of unneutered cats breeding in the warmer weather, and we’re expecting many more before summer is over.

“To make matters worse, we are receiving fewer inquiries than usual as a result of the holiday season. Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who would like to adopt a cat, to contact the branch.”

Some of the kittens requiring a home are the siblings Red, Green and Violet, who came into care with their mum and four other littermates as unwanted, mum and littermates have all been rehomed but sadly these 3 are still looking for their forever homes, possibly because they are black and black and white. They are all friendly and playful and would make great pets, getting on well with children and are likely to get on well with other pets too.

Cat owners can also assist the branch both now and in the future by getting their cat neutered.

Alison Hagan explained: “One unneutered female cat can produce up to 18 kittens a year so neutering really will help to reduce the number of kittens that are brought to the charity or dumped and left to fend for themselves. Neutering also makes cats less likely to fight and pass on diseases transmitted through biting and saliva, so it is beneficial to your cat’s health.”

The Northern Ireland wide Neutering Scheme is ongoing and more information can be found at www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/neutering/current-neutering-campaigns/northern-ireland-campaign or contact the Neutering team directly on 03000 12 12 12 (option 2) Monday to Friday, 9.30am – 1pm.

They also offer free neutering for farm and feral cats in our area under our Trap Neuter Return program.

For more information on adopting a cat or getting your cat neutered, please contact the branch on 07488 527707 or by emailing info@coleraine.cats.org.uk. All information about our cats and kittens that are available fore rehoming can be found on our website at www.cats.org.uk/coleraine/adopt-a-cat