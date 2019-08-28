Bushmills firm joins firmus

Bushmills Distillery was one of over 100 delegates to join firmus energy at their 9th annual energy market update recently.

Businesses, elected representatives, Stakeholders, industry experts and media gathered at the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick to hear about current energy trends, the outlook for the future, the challenges the industry faces and how these will affect supply and demand along with the wider impact on the local economy.

Guest speakers at the event included Gas Traders Niamh O’Dwyer and Stan Linehan from Bord Gáis Energy who discussed the global natural gas and oil markets and Gareth Hetherington, Director at Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, who provided a local economic overview.

Michael Scott, Managing Director at firmus energy said: “With so many factors impacting energy costs it is important to give our customers an opportunity to hear from industry experts on the current conditions which will help them make decisions on their energy purchasing plans.

“It is important to engage across all stakeholder platforms in an industry that is constantly changing. Planning is vital for the growth of any business and the insights we gain during this event allows our customers to tailor their approach and make plans that best suit their business.”

firmus energy have invested more than £6 million in the Coleraine area to date and planned to invest a further £523,000 throughout the first half of 2019.

Alan Maguire from Bushmills Distillery commented: “As always the energy briefing was extremely informative. It provided a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, like ourselves, to understand the diversity of the energy market and to receive unique insight from experts in the field.

“In particular, the synopses of the current situation in Northern Ireland was very beneficial as Brexit looms ever closer.”

Delegates also heard how there are considerable positives when looking at the local economic perspective in Northern Ireland. Employment growth is strong with real wages starting to increase. Migration and Automation were also discussed as being future areas that will impact our productivity and job creation in the future.

Since 2006, firmus energy has connected over 44,000 customers in its network area (outside greater Belfast) and supplies over 95,000 customers with natural gas in the 3 gas network areas across Northern Ireland.