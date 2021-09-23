The recruitment drive will play a key part in recovery for the local aviation sector as consumer confidence around travel slowly returns.

A Job Fair will be held at the Maldron Hotel at the Airport today Thursday, September 23, from 5-9pm where service providers will offer information and advice on the type’s roles available. Employers for the roles include Wilson James, SSP, Swissport and Mount Charles.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director at Belfast International Airport said: “Recruitment will be a huge focus for many businesses as furlough comes to can end and will play an important role in contributing to wider economic recovery. We recognise that a number of sectors are recruiting heavily currently but we offer a wide range of skilled roles to suit the individual.”

Jaclyn Coulter, Belfast International Airport’s Human Resources Manager launching the airport Job Fair at the Maldron Hotel, Thursday 23rd September from 5pm – 9pm

The Airport for a second month running has been the busiest UK airport for domestic flights, operating at 44% of its 2019 level in July and rising to 55% in August. As confidence around travel returns and markets hopefully reopen further, we believe that passengers will have the desire to travel. Recruiting the right people for these roles will ensure that the Airport can offer the overall experience and services that travellers expect at both the beginning and end of their journey.”

The Job Fair is a ticketed event to comply with current Covid-19 guidelines. Register at Belfast International Airport Job Fair Tickets, Crumlin|Eventbrite.

For more information on the fair visit Belfast International Airport Job Fair at Maldron Hotel|Belfast International Airport (belfastairport.com)