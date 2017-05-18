Weekend of theatre at Braid

Ballymena Theatre group, The Castle Players, will be returning to The Braid for a weekend of drama on Saturday June 2 and Sunday June 3.

The group will be staging the classic Sam Cree play ‘Separate Beds’, a classic comedy farce in which, the night before the wedding of the only daughter of the Marshall household, her Mother arrives back after an absence of three years, with some unexpected results.

‘Separate Beds’ is one of Sam Cree’s best known Irish comedies full of colourful characters and chaos. Arthur and Claire Marshall are separated; but for their daughter and blushing bride to be they agree to act like a happily married couple to impress the strict, old fashioned and soon to be Mother-in-law. A task which isn’t easy when also dealing with a forgetful, old Reverend and a maid and painter who can’t keep their hands off the drinks tray. Not to mention a lusty neighbour after Arthur’s affections.

The Castle Players, a cross-community amateur dramatic group currently based at St. Patrick’s Church Hall, Castle Street, was established in 2013. Since then they have staged a number of productions, including ‘You Never Know Your Luck’ by Ruddick Millar and ‘The Doctor and Mrs Macauley’ by Margaret E. Dobbs.

The curtain goes up each evening at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £8.00, concessions £6.00, are on sale from The Braid Box Office on 028 2563 5010 or online at www.thebraid.com,