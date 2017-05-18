New show from Brenda Murphy is ‘Crazy’

‘Crazy’, the hilarious new hit comedy by award-winning playwright, Brenda Murphy, will be coming to The Braid for one night only on Wednesday May 31.

Brenda is well known throughout Northern Ireland for penning the smash hit plays ‘A Night With George’ and ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’.

The show has been touring theatres across the Province and has been running at the Grand Opera House in Belfast this week.

Fresh from its thee-week, sell-out run in The MAC, where it had audiences rolling with laughter in the aisles, Crazy crackles with fantastic Belfast humour and stars the very best of acting talent Northern Ireland has to offer.

Packed with Patsy Cline and Garth Brooks songs, Crazy is the story of how a modern young woman - with the dubious help of internet dating - goes about finding the man of her dreams.

Caroline Curran, (the infamous Maggie Muff), now firmly established as one of Northern Ireland’s most popular comedy actors, stars as Ruby, a young, Patsy Cline-loving, Belfast woman searching for Mr Right.

When Ruby returns from Gambia after another disastrous relationship, she wonders what she’s going to do about her sorry life.

Step forward good friends, Eddie and Gary, with a cunning plan to get Ruby the man of her dreams.

Uncle Eddie, a Garth Brooks fanatic, is played by stalwart Belfast character actor, Marty Maguire (Chronicles Of Long Kesh) whilst Ciaran Nolan, (Man On The Moon) probably one of Belfast’s funniest actor, takes on the role of Gary.

Directed by Martin Lynch (The History Of The Troubles (accordin’ to my Da) and produced by GBL Productions (50 Shades of Red White and Blue and Dancing Shoes - The George Best Story), Crazy guarantees another great night out at the Braid.

Tickets for the show are on sale from The Braid Box Office on 028 2563 5010 or online at www.thebraid.com,