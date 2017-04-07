Foolish antics in Belfast for Festival of Fools

Belfast City Centre will come alive with acrobatics, circus acts, clowning and astounding tomfoolery later this month as part of the Festival of Fools, which will make a return welcome from Friday April 28 - Monday May 1.

This fantastic free event is perfect for families and tourists, who will be able to stroll around, sampling the delights of comedic talents from around the world delivered in the universal language of laughter.

Some of the world’s most experienced street theatre will take over the city, with other highlights including Luis Brusca, who has created a poetic and prize winning clown show looking at lost love and found friends on a sensational journey through life; The Flying Dutchmen, who have been travelling the world on their unicycles for 30 years; and Mat Ricardo, the Gentleman Juggler, renowned for his engaging, stylish and relaxed approach to even the most fiendishly difficult of tricks.

The Festival begins on Friday April 28 at 7pm in Writers’ Square with an outstanding performance from Catalonian acrobatic company, Vol’e Temps.

Find out more at www.festivaloffools.com.