Tesco recalls spagbol over allergy fears

Tesco is recalling a line of frozen Spaghetti Bolognese due to the presence of egg which is not on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The recall of the 400g pack applies to all date codes.

A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

No other Tesco products are known to be affected.

