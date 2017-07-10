WATCH: Disabled Coldplay fan crowdsurfs in wheelchair to Croke Park stage - helped by Chris Martin

A wheelchair bound Coldplay fan crowdsurfed through the audience to join Chris Martin perform a song he hastily put together about Ireland’s capital city.
After introducing the fan - Rob - to the audience, Chris started to sing a song in which he described the band as “a cross between B*Witched and U2”.
Rob played along on the harmonica throughout the song and together with Chris, was given a rapturous performance as the crowd launched into a chant of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’ at the end.
The Croke Park gig has received rave reviews from critics.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.