Holywood Harmony Festival announce stellar three-day line-up

The Holywood Harmony Festival has announced a three-day line-up that is set to boost the growing reputation of the volunteer-run spectacle.

Hothouse Flowers, Ulaid & Duke Special, and Gareth Dunlop will headline each day from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4 respectively.

Now in its third year the County Down festival is a family-friendly event, guaranteed to further enhance what was so well-run that not only did it bring in tourists to the town, but was shortlisted for the Best Tourism Event at the North Down Business Awards for last year’s efforts.

On Friday June 2, Ulaid and Duke Special will be supported by The Emerald Armada and Red House.

On Saturday June 3, The Hothouse Flowers will be supported by The Nat Youle Band and singer/songwriter Ciaran McElhinney.

On Sunday June 4, Gareth Dunlop will be supported by Dana Masters and Sam Wickens.

“We’re delighted to be able to secure such well respected and well known artists,” said organiser Mari Jackson. “In addition to the superb headliners, to have a top lineup of support artists from across Northern Ireland coming to entertain Holywood and a raft of visitors is brilliant.”

The festival is a non-profit organisation, and to help make 2017 even better at the festival there is a crowd-funding campaign to lay on other events, including free ones for children, families and the elderly.

“With your support, no matter how big or small Holywood will be celebrating an event that helps put the town on the map as a tourist destination, brings people to the shops and businesses in the town, and gives us all three wonderful days of musical fun,” said Mari.

For tickets log onto www.wegottickets.com/location/15677 or check out www.harmonyfest.co.uk and www.facebook.com/HolywoodHarmonyFestival for more information