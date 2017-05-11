Flute band’s spring concert

Ballymena’s Young Conquerors Flute Band will be performing a concert at The Braid on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30pm.

Founded in 1886, the Young Conquerors Flute Band is Ballymena’s longest surviving music group. The band utilises a wide variety of flute types, including piccolo, G Trebles, C Concerts, G altos, C Bass, Contra Alto and Contra Bass, and its repertoire includes military marches, light classical, traditional music and music from the stage and screen.

Thursday May 25 will see the band take to the stage under musical director Kevin Duffy for its ninth annual Spring Concert at the Braid Centre.

Joining the band will be special guest artist, up and coming local tenor Patrick Connor.

Helming proceedings will be that connoisseur of comperes, the one and only Mr Jackie Fullerton MBE.

There is sure to be something for everyone at this event, which has become one of the ‘hot ticket’ events in Ballymena’s cultural calendar.

Tickets at a cost of £10 are available from the Braid Arts Centre or from band members. Further details or information can be obtained from Band secretary Derek Greer.

Alternatively log onto www.thebraid.com.