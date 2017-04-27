Emeli Sande set to play headliner at CuHSq

Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has revealed that she will be performing a headline show at CHSq on Wednesday August 16.

The announcement comes after her recently scheduled dates in March and April sold out within hours

The show will be in support of Emeli’s hugely acclaimed second studio album Long Live The Angels, which was released in 2016.

The stunning record achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist of that year.

Long Live The Angels is a mesmerising journey through the triumphs and tragedies of the last four years of Emeli Sandé’s extraordinary life.

Exultant in its delivery and bold in its intent, the record is steeped in an unreserved sense of freedom and self-discovery.

Recorded in New York, L.A, London and Oxford and available in Standard CD (15 tracks) and Deluxe Version (18 tracks), ‘Long Live the Angels’ crackles with energy and a sense of euphoria for both listener and artist.

Tickets, priced £30 plus booking fee, are on sale now from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.