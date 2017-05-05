Huge line up of entertainment at North West 200

Chris will be taking to the stage at the North West 200 next week on Tuesday, May 9 and he is thrilled to be performing at one of the most prestigious events in the racing calendar.

As well as performing, Chris will also be selling his Joey Dunlop tribute CD, ‘King of the Road’, throughout the week and he is hoping that everyone at the event will buy a copy, not only to honour the racing superstar but to raise vital funds for the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

“I am really looking forward to being up there,” said Chris. “It’s going to be a big one.

“The single will be on sale right throughout the whole week. I am very excited. I love telling my stories.”

Chris is just one of the amazing acts that have been lined up to entertain race goers during the week.

There will be plenty of music, comedy, and much more for everyone to enjoy, kicking off on Saturday, May 6, ahead of Race Week.

Ritchie Remo leads the way for a whole week of entertainment for the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.

The programme at the marquee has become so popular an extra night has been added and on Saturday, May 6, prior to Race Week proper, the show stars the man who invites all and sundry to ‘Hit the Diff’.

“So often people think the marquee is exclusively for bikers but this is far from the case and this special NW200 fundraiser is the ideal opportunity for Ritchie Remo fans everywhere to see the man in action in this great setting which is fully licensed and features a supporting show including a jive contest,” explained one of the organisers.

Monday, May 8 at the Marquee sees an exclusive and specially edited version of the new DVD ‘Alastair Seeley - my North West 200 Wins’ and judging by the response this promises to kick-start the week in superb style.

On Tuesday, May 9 it’s the annual Miss North West 200 Contest sponsored by Morellis of Portstewart and in association with Local Women Magazine, The Anchor Complex and BPerfect Cosmetics. Hosted by Adrian Logan and Brian Moore, and always with a full house, this is the night a young lady is chosen to become the public face of the biggest spectator event on the island of Ireland. An added bonus will be an appearance by May McFettridge and music with The James Peake Experience.

Adrian Knight invites you along on Wednesday, May 10 for his hilarious Comedy Hypnotism Show. This is a first for the North West 200 and Adrian Knight is flying in from his current contract on the world’s most exclusive cruise liners especially for the show.

After the races on Thursday, May 11, it’s the After Race Party with the ever popular Brian Giffen and the Untouchables. Back by popular demand the band will be joined by DJ and host Brian Moore for a night that is always a highlight of the week.

On Friday, May 12, it’s a mixed bag of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s as more and more visitors arrive for the big race event the following day. Of course, as always the Entertainment Marquee is fully licensed and is open the public every night of the race programme.

On Saturday, May 13, it’s the NW200 Wrap Party with live band Klass taking the early slot and then the free official after party for the final hurrah of a great week at the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.

The entertainment marquee is open exclusively to Paddock users throughout race week except Thursday evening racing and Saturday when it is hospitality package holders only. Hospitality packages can be purchased online. To gain entry to the competitors/team paddock you can purchase a paddock pass from the Ticket Office for £6 per day or a weekly pass costs £20 per person.

Food, drink and entertainment is available throughout race week.

Breakfast is available to purchase from approximately 8.30am and then a selection of freshly cooked meals is on offer throughout the day. The pay bar facility is available from 11.30am each day.

Some evening programmes may have a door charge. Find out more online at www.northwest200.org.