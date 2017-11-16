Everything you need to know about Children in Need 2017

The BBC's annual fundraising extravaganza is back. Children In Need returns on Friday night for an evening of entertainment with celebrity guests and exclusive music and TV previews.
Last year the fundraiser raised a huge £46.6 million for projects supporting disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK and this year will be raising money for 2,600 similar charity groups.
