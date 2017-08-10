ULSTER GP: Two riders involved in serious incident at Dundrod

Racing at the Dundrod 150 on Thursday was delayed following a serious incident involving two competitors.

The crash occurred past the Joey’s Windmill section of the course in the National race, resulting in a red-flag situation. A delay of more than an hour ensued before racing resumed, with the National race declared a result after three laps.

Both riders involved were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

No official details have been announced by the organising Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club.

Later in the evening, there was another red-flag incident in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race at Lougher's. After a delay, the organisers announced that no further racing would take place on Thursday. In addition to the Challenge race, the scheduled Supertwins event did not take place. No further details were provided on the incident.