ULSTER GP: Rider killed during Dundrod 150 races

Wigan rider Jamie Hodson has sadly died following a crash in the Dundrod 150 races at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old came off in an incident at Joey's Windmill in the National race, which was red-flagged as a result. His brother, Rob Hodson, was involved in the same incident but escaped without any serious injuries.

A statement issued by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club said: "It is with much regret that the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club confirm that a rider was killed following a crash during the Dundrod 150 National race on Thursday, 10th August. 35 year old Jamie Hodson from Wigan was involved in an incident at the ‘Joey’s Windmill’ section of the circuit. His brother Rob Hodson was involved in the same accident, but has no serious injuries.

"An experienced rider, Jamie was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, and this year achieved a top 10 finish in the TT Lightweight race.

"The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club would like to express its sincere condolences to Jamie’s family and friends and requests that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Later in the evening, there was another red-flag incident in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race at Lougher's. After a delay, the organisers announced that no further racing would take place on Thursday. In addition to the Challenge race, the scheduled Supertwins event did not take place. No further details were provided on the incident.