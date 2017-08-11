ULSTER GP: Gavin Lupton named as rider critically injured in Dundrod 150 crash

West Yorkshire’s Gavin Lupton has been confirmed as the rider who was badly injured following a crash in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race on Thursday evening.

The 37-year-old, from Otley, came off at the fast Lougher’s section of the 7.4-mile course (formerly known as Budore). His condition is described as critical.

Gavin Lupton pictured at the Lindsay Hairpin at Dundrod.

The race was red-flagged and a long delay followed before the organisers abandoned the rest of the evening schedule. Roads remained closed after the serious incident until approximately 9.15pm.

Lupton is a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix Newcomers B race in 2011.

Another English rider, Jamie Hodson from Wigan, tragically died following a crash on Thursday in the Dundrod 150 National race. The 35-year-old came off at Joey’s Windmill in an accident that also involved his brother Rob, who escaped without any serious injuries.

Glengormley’s Steven Lynd (36) was critically injured after he crashed during practice on Wednesday.