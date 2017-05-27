TT 2017: Weather halts opening practice sessions

The opening practice sessions at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday evening were cancelled due to mist and fog affecting parts of the Mountain Course.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said the decision to call off practice was made on safety grounds, leaving the air ambulance helicopters unable to take off.

Honda Racing's Guy Martin pictured at the TT on Saturday evening.

Roads were closed from 6.20pm around the 37.73-mile course with the newcomers due to be out first on their speed controlled laps. However, after a short delay, the decision was taken to cancel, meaning Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan and Adam McLean will have to wait a little longer to get their first taste of race action around the iconic course.

All the big names were also due to be in action, including last year’s dominant duo Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson, with a session for Supersport and Lightweight riders also planned. The Superbikes will be out for the first time on Monday, when a revised schedule has been put in place.

The solo newcomers will now go out first at 6.20pm with the Sidecar newcomers session getting underway at 6.25pm.

The Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session, including newcomers, will take place from 6.40pm-7.45pm, with the main Sidecar contenders due off at 7.50pm.

TT newcomers Adam McLean (left) and Paul Jordan (right) from Northern Ireland, pictured with fellow debutant Joe Thompson.

Practice is scheduled each night next week from 6.20pm. Racing gets underway on Saturday, June 3 with the RST Superbike race over six laps and the first Sure Sidecar race (3 laps).