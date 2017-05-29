TT 2017: Newcomer McLean hoping for Monday green light

Tobermore’s Adam McLean hopes to finally get the green light to race the legendary Isle of Man TT Mountain Course for the first time on Monday evening.

McLean and fellow newcomers Paul Jordan from Magherafelt and English rider Joe Thompson experienced the unpredictable nature of the TT when the first practice sessions on Saturday evening were called off at the last minute due to mist and fog.

With the air ambulance helicopters unable to take off in the conditions, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the swift call in the interests of safety.

The solo newcomers are due out first on Monday evening from 6.20pm.

McLean, who turned heads with a brilliant ride to fourth place in the second Supersport race on his MSS Kawasaki at the North West 200, said: “That’s the way it goes. Everybody’s in the same boat and you just have to get on with it. It’s the same idea for Monday night, with the newcomers out first, so I’ll go out on the 600 and try and get as many laps done as I can.

“It’s about learning the place and I’m at the stage now where I need to get out there on the bike. I’ve done around 100 laps in the car and I know as much as I’m going to know at this stage.

“The weather isn’t looking great again but you never know with this place, it could turn out alright. We’ll just hope for the best.”

Prior to the North West 200, McLean won his maiden Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 National meeting in April, beating a host of established names including William Dunlop, Derek Sheils, Derek McGee and James Cowton.

The 21-year-old is in a rich vein of form and McLean says he took extra satisfaction from his performance at the North West, where he proved he could run at the sharp end at international level.

“It was nice to run at the front and show what I was capable of doing at the internationals as well as the nationals,” he said.

“It’s been a good start to the year and it takes a bit of pressure off coming here because I’ve already got some decent results and that will keep people happy.

“I’m only here for a spin around and to try and learn as much as I can in my first year. I’ve got an idea of the kind of lap time I want to do, but if I don’t manage it then I won’t be too bothered because I know it will come to me.

“It’d be nice to try and achieve my personal goals but I won’t lose too much sleep if I don’t.”

McLean will also compete in the Lightweight class on a Kawasaki Supertwin, but the young Ulster rider will have to wait until Wednesday evening for the first scheduled Lightweight session.

“At the minute the Supertwins won’t be out for practice until Wednesday. It’s no big deal because you want to try and keep the miles down on them before the race as they’re not the most reliable things,” he said.

“I’m happy to just keep it simple on Monday and Tuesday on the 600 Kawasaki.”

Monday’s schedule:

Solo newcomers: 6.20pm

Sidecar newcomers: 6.25pm

sbk, stk, spt (including newcomers) 6.40pm-7.45pm

Sidecars: 7.50pm-8.50pm