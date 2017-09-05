Roads newcomer Davey Todd granted Burrows Supertwin ride at Killalane

Impressive road racing newcomer Davey Todd will make his debut on a Supertwin machine for the Cookstown B.E. Racing team at Killalane this weekend.

The Carole Nash East Coast Racing Festival brings the curtain down on the 2017 Irish National season when North Yorkshireman Todd will be aiming to maintain his excellent run of form.

Davey Todd (left) finished as the runner-up in the Dundrod 150 National race at the Ulster Grand Prix in August. He is pictured with race winner Joe Thompson and Jonathan Perry.

A former race winner in the British Superstock 600 Championship, Todd only made his bow between the hedges in the summer at the Skerries 100.

However, he made an instant impression on the Longshot Racing 600cc Kawasaki, finishing fifth in the Open race and fourth in the Supersport and Grand Final races.

The 21-year-old also shone at Walderstown but Todd really caught the eye at the end of July at Armoy, where he finished as the runner-up in the opening Supersport race, only 0.8 seconds behind Derek McGee after starting from the B group on his debut at the event.

He joined Michael Dunlop and Derek McGee on the podium with a superb ride to third in the Open Superbike race and added two more solid results in the Supersport and ‘Race of Legends’, crossing the line in fourth and seventh places respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Todd has caught the attention of a number of team owners, not least former racer John Burrows, who has handed the roads rookie the opportunity to ride a Kawasaki ER-6 Supertwin in the Cookstown colours alongside Derek Sheils this weekend at Killalane in North Dublin.

“He’s a young lad who has come out of the blue and it was at Skerries this year when he made his debut that he caught my eye,” Burrows said.

“I was only able to attend practice at Skerries because my son Jack was competing in a kart race on the Saturday but I was watching at Finnegan’s Corner and I thought that he looked fast.

“At that point I had no idea where he would end up on the times, but obviously he had some solid results at Skerries and then a second and a third at Armoy.

“He reminded me of Dan Kneen a few years ago, whose times just got quicker as the day wore on and he got more races under his belt,” added Burrows.

“Our second Supertwin has really been sitting there since Michael Sweeney rode it in practice at Tandragee, so we’ll give Davey a spin out this weekend and see how he goes.

“It will give him an opportunity to get a bit more practice time as well, which should help him with his progress.”

Roads close on Saturday for practice from 1pm-7pm and on Sunday for racing from 10am-6.30pm.