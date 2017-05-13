NW200: Alastair Seeley claims 19th victory in Supersport race

Alastair Seeley made it 19 wins with victory in Saturday’s Supersport race at the Vauxhall International North West 200.

The Gearlink Kawasaki rider led home William and Michael Dunlop by four seconds as he made amends following his DNF in Thursday’s opening Supersport race.

Supersport race winner Alastair Seeley with runner-up William Dunlop (right) and Michael Dunlop (left) on the podium at the North West 200.

A delay of some 40 minutes preceded the race due to rain showers around the Triangle course and it continued to rain intermittently during the six-lap race.

Seeley got the jump from pole on his ZX-6R and was chased by Ian Hutchinson on the McAms Yamaha, with Thursday’s winner Martin Jessopp tucked in behind on his Triumph followed by Lee Johnston, Bruce Anstey and Michael Dunlop.

Carrick rider Seeley and Hutchy went head to head on the first laps but there was little to separate the top six, with William Dunlop entering the equation on his IC Racing/Caffrey Yamaha.

Dunlop was making headway and forced his way into the lead on the third lap ahead of Seeley, with Hutchinson, Michael Dunlop and young prospect Adam McLean from Tobermore right in contention.

The rain began to increase on the fourth lap and a number of riders were waving their arms for the race to be stopped.

However, the racing continued and it was Seeley who re-took the lead from William Dunlop on the fifth and penultimate lap. Seeley quickly put some distance between himself and the Dunlop brothers, who were locked in battle for second place.

On the final lap, Seeley was out on his own in front and the 37-year-old secured his 19th victory by four seconds, with William taking the runner-up spot narrowly from Michael.

Adam McLean from Tobermore caught the eye with a terrific ride to fourth on his Kawasaki ahead of Hutchinson and James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Lee Johnston crashed out on the third lap at Juniper chicane on the Jackson Racing Honda as he battled inside the top six.