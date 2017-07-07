VIDEO: Rugby legends Willie John McBride, Ray McLoughlin and Ronnie Lamont share this views on the British Lions chances against the All Blacks

Britsih and Irish Lions Willie John mcBride, Ray McLaughlin and Ronnie Lamont, took the opportunity enjoy the Irish Open on Friday.

They spent some time with Dubai Duty Free and while golf was the main event of the day, the trio took time out to talk about the Lions chances in Saturday morning’s Test decider against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

British and Irish Lions legend Willie John McBride in attendance at Day 2 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Portstewart Golf Club

The game will be shown on a giant screen at the Portstewart complex so golf and rugby fans can enjoy a mammoth day of sport - it kicks-off at 8.35am.