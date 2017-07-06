Golf and rugby fans all set for a mammoth sporting day at Portstewwart Golf Club

Following the British and Irish Lions’ dramatic win against the All Blacks in Wellington to set up a thrilling test series finale in Auckland this Saturday (8.35am), local sports fans can rest easy that they don’t have to make an ‘either or’ decision whether to watch the rugby or go the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation... they can now do both!

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, hosted by the Rory Foundation, takes place this week at Portstewart Golf Club, and organisers have arranged for the live screening of the international rugby clash of the summer to be shown on a huge screen in the Championship Village complex, courtesy of Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy and Pep Guardiola during the Irish Open Pro-AM

While Saturday is traditionally known as ‘moving day’, sports fans won’t have to move too far to revel in what will be a feast of sporting action both outside and inside the ropes.

To add to the occasion, fans will be able to enjoy live half-time and full-time analysis with rugby legend Rob Kearney.

“The British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand has been eagerly awaited by sports fans for a long time,” said Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship Director Simon Alliss.

“Given the huge level of interest and anticipation locally, we felt it only right that we should do our level best to make sure that when two great sporting occasions coincide, fans don’t have to make a difficult decision by having to choose one over the other, hence our live Sky Sports screening of the Lions decider.

“With an early kick-off in Auckland (8.35am), what better way to get ‘moving Saturday’ off to an amazing start than by watching the match on the big screen at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. They can then enjoy a feast of golf from some of finest golfers on the planet around Portstewart Golf Course. In terms of sporting Saturdays, they really don’t come much better than this!” he added.

Also introduced for the 2017 is a Showstage in the Championship Village which will host international recording artists such as Two Door Cinema Club, who will be performing at the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening and Scouting For Girls who will bring the curtain down on the event on Sunday night.

Another first for a European Tour event is a change in mobile phone policy that allows spectators at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to use their mobiles to take photos of the action.

Fans still have time to snap up a last-minute ticket for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com but are urged to book soon to avoid disappointment.