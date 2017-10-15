Keith Farmer crowned British champion at Brands Hatch

Keith Farmer finally won the Dickies British Supersport Championship in the last race of the season at Brands Hatch.

The Appleyard Macadam Yamaha rider crashed out of Saturday’s Sprint race on the opening lap at the Kent circuit to push the title decider right down to the wire.

Clogher's Keith Farmer has become a three-time British champion after winning the British Supersport title on the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha.

Farmer only required seven points in Sunday's race and the 30-year-old played it safe with a solid ride to fifth, which ensured he was crowned British champion for a third time.

The Clogher man won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 in the British Superstock 600 and 1000 championships and has demonstrated his versatility with another title in the Supersport 600 class.

In an emotional interview, Farmer dedicate the win to his late mother.

“I’ve three championships under my belt now and this one has been a long time coming,” he said.

“For TV, it has been great because it went to the last race at Brands and Andrew [Irwin], Jack [Kennedy], Ben [Currie] and everyone that we have raced with this year have been mega.

“There were a few rough times but other than that it’s been mega. A massive thank-you to Appleyard Macadam Racing because they came in for me when Luke [Jones] got injured and they put a great bike under me.

“I shouted and screamed sometimes and it’s been hard work, but if it was easy everyone would be doing it,” Farmer added.

“A big shout out to the team and all my sponsors and this one is for my mum – love you.”

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy won the race from David Allingham, with Andrew Irwin completing the podium on the Gearlink Kawasaki.

Carrick rider Irwin finished second in the championship overall, 13 points behind Farmer, and also ended the year on a high after sealing his maiden win in Saturday’ Sprint race.

“Keith has won the most races out of anyone this year and he totally deserves it, so credit to him and the Appleyard team for winning the championship,” he said.

“We’ve had our moments but he’s a three-time British champion now and I don’t think there’s many people who can say they won the Superstock 600, Superstock 1000 and Supersport titles, so fair play to him.

“Today I gave it my all but it just wasn’t to be. It’s a little bit frustrating not to win but it’s another podium and I was second in the championship this year after being 10th last year, so it’s a massive step up and I can’t be disappointed.”

Alastair Seeley was the first rider over the line in the Sprint race on Saturday but the Carrickfergus rider’s Spirit Moto2 machine is not eligible for points.

Irwin celebrated his first success in the class, with team-mate Ben Currie next and Eglinton man Allingham taking third on the EHA Racing Yamaha.

Meanwhile, Shane 'Shakey' Byrne won the MCE British Superbike title for the sixth time.

Byrne completed a double on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati to retain his crown by just three points from Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) after finishing eighth in the final race.

Leon Haslam, who led the Showdown on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki going into the final round, crashed out of race three on Sunday as his title hopes were shattered.

Glenn Irwin (PBM Ducati) retired with a technical problem in the first race on Saturday but finished seventh and 13th on Sunday.

Michael Laverty also retired from race one but ended the season with eighth and fourth place finishes in Sunday's two races.

Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott finished third in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race on the Tyco BMW, which was won by Richard Cooper from Danny Buchan.

Essex man Buchan, who has been confirmed for this weekend’s Sunflower Trophy meeting, was crowned champion.

Carl Phillips impressed with a strong ride to eighth on the MD Racing Suzuki.

In the first British Motostar race, Richard Kerr and Eugene McManus finished fifth and sixth respectively, with Kerr again fifth in race two as McManus finished eighth. Scott Swann failed to finish either race.

Jordan McCord finished fourth and eighth in the KTM RC Cup races, with Sam Laffins 16th in race one before claiming an excellent fourth in the second outing.