We are all hungry for success says Johns

Chris Johns is targeting a big finish to the season.

The Coleraine stopper has been in great form this term and has played a vital role in the Bannsiders’ resurgence.

And now he wants to make it a memorable last few months of the season.

“We are all hungry for a top four finish in the league,” said Johns.

“Making it into Europe for next year is everyone’s big ambition and a good run in the Irish Cup.”

The 21-year-old is enjoying his time at The Showgrounds, and recently marked his one-year anniversary of signing for the club.

“I’ve had a great time at the club as the players, staff and fans have been top class,” Johns said.

“It took courage for Oran to play me at my age and I’m really grateful for that opportunity.

“The lowest time for me since I’ve been at the club was the defeats to Ballymena. Even though I’m not from the area, those games hurt that much more.

“The biggest high points come from walking off the pitch with a clean sheet and all three points.”