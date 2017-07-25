SUPERCUPNI: Scoreless draw for Co Londonderry in tight affair with First Choice Soccer

CO LONDONDERRY 0 FIRST CHOICE SOCCER 0

County Londonderry and First Choice Soccer had to settle for a share of the spoils as both teams cancelled each other out in a drab contest at The Showgrounds.

First Choice Soccer Manager Mick Kavangh (right) during today's game at the Showgrounds in Coleraine against Co Lodnonderry

County Londonderry – who started their Junior Section campaign with a 2-0 loss to Chivas Guadalajara – created the first chance of the game as an audacious lob from Nathan McCrudden went narrowly by the post.

Both teams failed to create any clear cut chances in the first-half but First Choice Soccer threatened when a strong midfield run from Job Bondo was nearly rewarded as Josh Mellon failed to get a touch onto the ball from close range.

On the stroke of half-time, McCrudden had another effort for Londonderry which forced the First Choice Soccer keeper into making a smart save.

Londonderry made the brighter start to the second-half and carved out two half chances as Ryan McCaul’s turn and shot brought the ‘keeper into action, before Evan McLaughlin’s long range effort sailed over the crossbar.

First Choice Soccers Andrea Nguionza and Jackson Dixon against Co Londonderry

Midway through the second-half, the North West boys had another effort on goal from distance as substitute Blake Morrison tried his luck from the edge of the area after First Choice Soccer failed to clear their lines from a corner.

At the other end, the American outfit thought they had taken the lead as strong hold up play from Gabriel Adebambo resulted in the striker forcing Daniel Smyth into making a smart save.

Moments later, a flowing move from First Choice Soccer resulted in Jackson Dixon testing the Londonderry ‘keeper as both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.