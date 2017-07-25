SUPERCUPNI: Dundalk downed by NC Elite

Dundalk SL 1 NC Elite 3

American outfit NC Elite put an opening day defeat behind them as they put Dundalk SL to the sword in this Junior Section clash at Anderson Park in Coleraine.

First half strikes from Mikey Estrello and Adam Armour put NC in control.

To their credit Dundalk put up more of a fight in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts as Keith Dollard curled home a spectacular effort.

They pushed hard for an equaliser but were caught on the break late on as David Molina grabbed a third for the Americans.

Dollard had the first opening of the game after stealing the ball off Brian Mendoza, but he shot straight at Trace Alphin with two minutes gone.

NC Elite's first chance came from a Molina free kick on 12 minutes, which was easily gathered by Niall Brady in the Dundalk goal.

He was called into action again six minutes later as Molina sent Kevan Kahiussi clear down the right, he cut back inside before firing a shot into the near post, which which Brady palmed away.

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes as Estrello raced clear of the Dundalk defence before coolly slotting past Brady.

They added a spectacular second four minutes later as Armour curled in a free kick from over 35 yards.

Dundalk reduced the deficit six minutes after the restart as Dollard picked the ball up 30 yards from goal and curled a superb effort into the top corner.

They pushed hard for an equaliser, but their hopes were dashed ten minutes before the end as Molina latched on to a long ball and rounded Brady before firing in to the empty net.