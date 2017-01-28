IRISH LEAGUE: Six of the best for Coleraine as they see off Ards

Coleraine 3 Ards 1

It’s six wins on the bouince for Coleraine as they saw off Ards at The Showgrounds

Ian Parkhill, Jamie McGonigle and James McLaughlin found the net for the hosts as they cemented fourth place in the table.

The visitors started brightly forcing home keeper Chris Johns into action in the first minute.

He did well to beat away Matthew Shevlin’s close range shot after Gareth Tommons had teed him up.

It was Coleraine though who made the early breakthrough as Darren McCauley scythed through the Ards rearguard before slipping a pass to Parkhill, who curled home a superb effort from just outside the box.

The hosts doubled their lead two minutes later as McGonigle turned and finished well from 20 yards out.

Ards reduced the deficit on 32 minutes after Gareth McConaghie was penalised for a challenge on Shevlin.

Up stepped Michael Ruddy to send Johns the wrong way.

The full back also went close with a header as half time approached.

Substitute Jordan Allan stung Hogg’s hands with a powerful effort on 66 minutes, but he had to thank his defence for clearing the ball from the resulting corner after he was left flailing.

Allan teed up McGonigle on the edge of the box two minutes later, but he couldn’t keep his shot down.

McCauley was next to have a pop after Davy Kee sent him clear with 13 minutes to go, but Hogg pushed his shot away to safety.

McLaughlin entered the fray after a long period out and he marked his return with a real poachers finish after great work by McCauley on 84 minutes.

He should have grabbed a second on 89 minutes after Parkhill picked him out with a great ball, but McLaughlin rushed his shot and fired wide.

Coleraine: Johns, Mullan, Edgar, Ogilby, McConaghie, Harkin, Kee, McCauley, Lyons (Allan 46), Parkhill, McGonigle (McLaughlin 75).

Subs: McCafferty, Twigg, Doherty.

Ards: Hogg, Bradley (G McMullan 75), Taylor, S McMullan, Hall, Ruddy, Tommons, Cherry, McAllister, McComb (Keke 71), Shevlin (Arthurs 85).

Subs: McCullough, Friars.

Referee: Evan Boyce