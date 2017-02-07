IRISH LEAGUE: New deals for key Coleraine quartet

Coleraine have tied up four of their players to new long-term deals.

Jamie McGonigle, Brad Lyons, Chris Johns and Gareth McConaghie have all become key players in Oran Kearney’s squad, and the Bannsiders boss is delighted they have committed their future to the club.

Chris Johns has also extended his stay at The Showgrounds. Mandatory Credit Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

“It’s fantastic news to have these four players commit their future to the club,” he said.

“They have all come into the team and work hard to become integral to our success.

“Jamie has been brilliant for us and we are pleased to say that he has signed a new two-year contract extension.

“He is really one for the now and one for the future as well.

“Gareth has fitted seamlessly into life in the Premiership since joining in the summer.

“But that has come as no surprise to me as I have always known the ability Gareth has, and he is showing that every week now at the highest level, I’m delighted he has agreed a two-year extension.

“Brad has agreed a new three-year deal, which is fantastic for us as he has been so impressive, his progression has been superb.

“Twelve months ago he was an up-and-coming young player, now he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

“He has no shortage of admirers such is the quality he possesses, and we are delighted he is our player.

“Chris has also made massive steps in since joining us last January and has now established himself as one of the best keepers in the league.

“He has been instrumental in our success so far this season and has a very bright future ahead of him.

“Chris has agreed a another year’s extension with the option of a second at the end of next season.”