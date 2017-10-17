IRISH LEAGUE: Lyons and Bradley ruled out for eight weeks

Oran Kearney has confirmed Coleraine will be without Eoin Bradley and Brad Lyons for the next six to eight weeks.

Midfielder Lyons underwent surgery on Monday to repair broken cheekbones, which he sustained in the win over Linfield on Saturday.

Striker Bradley will also be ruled out for a similar time frame after scan results confirmed he had suffered a tear in his posterior cruciate ligament.

“Brad will be out for at least six to eight weeks, if not more,” Kearney told the club website.

“We won’t be rushing him back and we will make sure he is 100% fit and ready before he returns.

“It helps that he can train away from the team in a couple of weeks, so when we get the go ahead, he will be fit and raring to go.

“It is disappointing to lose both players as they are important to the team. It’s a bit of a double whammy.” Oran Kearney

“Skinner’s scan result confirmed ligament damage. You are talking six to eight weeks, but we all know that Eoin is a quick healer.

