IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney named Manager of the Month

Coleraine FC boss Oran Kearney has been named BetMcLean Manager of the Month by the NIFWA.

The Bannsiders won their first four league games of the season and booked their place in the next round of the BetMcLean League Cup with a win over Larne.

Reflecting on league wins over Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Warrenpoint Town, Kearney said, “It’s been a fantastic start to the season and I’m delighted for our players.

“It’s a great honour to win this award but I don’t see it as a personal award, I am just representing the club that won the award. Ultimately, it’s the boys that went onto the pitch and won those four league games.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to the season but we’re not getting carried away. We will continue to work hard and see where that hard work takes us.”

Kearney added, “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors BetMcLean for their support.”