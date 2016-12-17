IRISH LEAGUE: Honours even between Coleraine and Ards

Coleraine 1 Ards 1

It was honours even at The Showgrounds as Coleraine and Ards shared the spoils.

Both sides were desperate to put an end to their search for a win, but in the end a draw was probably a fair result.

Ards carved out the first real opportunity of the game as Joe McKinney let one fly from the edge off the box forcing Chris Johns into a decent save down to his right.

Aaaon Hogg was called into action a minute later as he clung on to Jamie McGonigle’s close range shot.

Michael Ruddy triued his luck from distance on 29 minutes after McKinney had been brought down, Johns stood firm again though.

An excellent block by Lyndon Kane on 38 minutes denied former Coleraine man Gareth Tommons.

But a minute later McAllister fired the visitors in front at the second attempt after Johns had saved his initial effort.

Coleraine drew level six minutes after the restart as Brad Lyons rose highest to head home Neil McCafferty’s corner.

Ards almost took the lead again straight away as Emmet Friars got on the end of Michael Ruddy’s deep corss, but Steven Douglas hacked the ball off the line.

The Bannsiders wasted a glorious opportunity of their own on 56 minutes as McCauley sent McGonigle racing through on goal, he cut inside on to his right foot but fired wide of the target.

Craig McMillen was guilty og missing an even better chance for the visitors with 18 minutes to go as he somehow headed over from close range after McKinney had picked him out.

Ards went close again on 79 minutes as substitute Jordan Hughes crashed a long range free kick off the post.

And right at the deat Guillaime Keke’s dangerous low cross evaded everyone

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Douglas, Ogilby, McCauley, McCafferty, Brown (Mullan 46), Lyons, Parkhill, McGonigle, Allan.

Subs: Kee, McConaghie, Edgar, Doherty.

Ards: Hogg, Hall, Friars, Taylor, Ruddy, Tommons (McComb 86), Arthurs (Keke 62), McMillen, McKinney, McAllister (Hughes 52), McCullough.

Subs: McMullan, Brennan.

Referee: N Robinson