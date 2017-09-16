IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine too strong for ten-man Carrick Rangers

Coleraine 3 Carrick Rangers 0

It was a case of déjà vu for Coleraine when they took on Carrick Rangers at The Showgrounds.

Another Saturday, another win and another brace for Darren McCauley.

That made it seven straight wins for the Bannsiders in the League, and eight goals in his last five games for the in-form midfielder.

Oran Kearney's men were fully deserved of the three points, even before Rangers were reduced to ten men after Gavin Taggart's dismissal in the second half.

They dominated the early play and took the lead through the unlikely source of defender David Ogilby on the half hour mark. The big defender coolly swivelled and fired home from the edge of the box from Brad Lyons's knock down.

They doubled their lead fourteen minutes into the second half after Jamie McGonigle seemed to have been caught by Denver Gage.

The striker went down clutching his face in the box as he waited on Adam Mullan's cross, and referee Raymond Crangle had no hesitation to point to the spot and book Gage.

Up stepped McCauley to fire in his third penalty in as many games.

McCauley grabbed his second on 66 minutes after he exchanged passes with McGonigle before firing past Doherty to follow up his doubles against Glenavon and Ards.

The visitors' day went from bad to worse on 69 minutes as Taggart was shown a straight red card for a very rash challenge on Ciaron Harkin.