IRISH CUP: McGonigle fires Coleraine into quarter finals

Coleraine 1 Tobermore United 0

An early Jamie McGonigle goal was enough for Coleraine to see off Tobermore United in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

The talented striker expertly slotted home with only six minutes gone to seal the win for the Bannsiders, who could have won by an even greater margin but for an inspired display by United keeper Matt McGraw.

He made several impressive saves to keep his side in touching distance right until the end.

It was the hosts who made the early breakthrough as the in-form McGonigle capitalised on a mistake by Paul Keane and coolly finished past Matt McGraw for his sixth goal in four games.

Darren McCauley had the ball in the net on 18 minutes, but it was chalked off for a foul on McGraw, who had saved McGonigle’s initial effort.

McCauley tried his luck from distance on 34 minutes, but it was always rising.

Defender Gareth McConaghie tried to get in on the act just before the break, but his header and long range free kick failed to trouble the Tobermore goal.

And just before half time Mccauley headed another chance over from close range.

Coleraine should have made it 2-0 after the restart as Parkhill produced a great bit of skill to beat Kearns, but he was denied by a great save from McGraw.

The keeper was at it again five minutes later as he reacted well to beat away McCauley’s close range header.

Coleraine suffered a blow with 20 minutes to go as Brad Lyons limped off with an injury, his replacement, James McLaughlin, had the ball in the net minutes after coming on, but once again it was chalked off for an infringement.

The big front man couldn’t believe he hadn’t scored with 15 minutes to go as he got a deft flick on Kee’s free kick, but again McGraw proved his worth getting down low to claw away the effort.

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan, Ogilby, McConaghie, Harkin, McCauley, Kee, Lyons (McLaughlin 71), Parkhill, McGonigle (Allan 72).

Subs:Douglas, McCafferty, Edgar.

Tobermore United: McGraw, Crooks, Harkness (Flanagan 50), P Keane, Kearns, Marks, S Lamont (Duffin 70), Law, N Lamont (Gillan 85), G Keane, Winton.

Subs: Gillan, Hudson, Koller.

Referee: Lee Tavinder