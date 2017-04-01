IRISH CUP: Coleraine boss out to make it a day to remember

It is all or nothing now for Coleraine FC as they bid to reach their first Irish Cup final in almost a decade.

The Bannsiders lost out to Linfield in their last showpiece final in 2008, with Oran Kearney featuring for the Blues that day.

Now as Bannsiders boss, Kearney is determined to lead his side to the final and cup glory.

“It’s a big carrot for us to get to the final especially with so many young players and also so many players whose career hasn’t brought the rewards they deserve,” he told Times Sport.

“Days like that are days to be remembered and ones which you build careers around.

“In our changing room there are a lot of good young players but there’s also a lot of good experienced pros like Neil McCafferty and David Ogilby who have been such great servants to the Irish League for so many years.

“For them it would be vitally important to get into that showpiece final as well.”

The Bannsiders are going into Saturday’s game with Glenavon in great form having defetaed Crusaders 1-0 to make it 14 games unbeaten.

And Kearney says excitement is building among the players.

“We had put a lid on it until after the Crues game,” he said, “We had three big games in the last week to get out of the way first.

“Now that we have done that we will rest up as there was a lot of energy used today, but we’ll get back at it during the week and get ready for Saturday.”