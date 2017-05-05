‘Grasp the moment’ says cup winning skipper

Coleraine’s Irish Cup winning captain from 2003 has urged this current crop of Bannsiders to repeat the feat.

Pat McAllister lifted the trophy for the Stripes following their 1-0 win over Glentoran nearly 15 years ago.

Oran Kearney’s men face a tough task against newly crowned champions Linfield, but Packie feels they are more than capable of doing it.

“It’s going to be a tough game as Linfield are flying at the minute, but there’s no reason why the boys can’t go on and win it,” he told Times Sport.

“The big thing is to stay in the game, and you also need a wee bit of luck.

“Back in 2003 we scored early and Tim McCann hit the bar a couple of times for them, but in the end we won the cup.”

“My main advice to the lads is ‘don’t let it pass you by’.

“People say go and enjoy it, but you can only enjoy it if you win it. I’ve experienced both and it’s horrible to lose a final.

“Myself and Jody (Tolan) will be there to cheer them on. I really hope they can do it as Coleraine holds a special place in my heart, and it would be fantastic for Oran and the board.

“They are a young team and winning the Irish Cup could be a real springboard for them over the next few years, it could really put them on the map!”